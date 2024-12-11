Tennessee football's 2025 SEC schedule revealed

Here's what is in store for Tennessee as it faces the same set of SEC teams it did in 2024 but at the alternate site.

The SEC has announced the dates for every conference game in the 2025 season, including the Vols.

Tennessee football has its eyes set on its upcoming playoff bout with Ohio State , but it now has a clear view on exactly what next year's schedule will look like, as well.

Tennessee will open the season in the 2025 Chik-Fil-A kick-off on August 30 against Syracuse. The game will be played at a neutral site in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia.

This continues the trend of the Vols playing an ACC team in out-of-conference play since Josh Heupel took over. Tennessee is 4-1 against ACC squads under his watch including an Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

The Vols' home opener is the following week against ETSU. The game is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Tennessee will host Georgia in week three. The Sept. 13 matchup is the earliest the teams have met since 1995. This will be the Vols' SEC opener.

Then, Tennessee will stay home to host UAB on Sept. 20. The following week, it hits the road for its first true road game in a trip to Starkville to play Mississippi State on Sept. 27.

Week six will be the Vols' first open date of the schedule. This will once again give Tennessee two weeks to prepare for Arkansas. This time, the Vols get the Razorbacks at home after dropping the match a year ago in Fayetteville, Ark.

Tennessee's Third Saturday in October rivalry with Alabama stays on the historic date. The Vols will go on the road to face the Tide on Oct. 18.

Tennessee will stay on the road the following week in a trip to play Kentucky in Lexington on Oct. 25.

Heupel will then welcome his former school to his current school when Oklahoma comes to down. That game is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Week 11 will be the Vols' second and final bye week of the season. Tennessee will come off it to play its final out-of-conference game of the regular season when hosting New Mexico State.

Then, it'll be the Vols traveling to Gainesville to play Florida in the second to last game of the season. That is set for Nov. 22. To wrap things up, Tennessee will square off with Vanderbilt at home on Nov. 29.