Tennessee football's latest commit headed to Knoxville on official visit

He is from just down the road in Cross Plains, Tennessee, north of Nashville.

Zach Groves , a four-star EDGE commit as of May 21, has announced he will take his official visit to UT this week.

Tennessee football's latest addition to the 2026 class is about to be back on Rocky Top.

"This decision wasn't easy," Groves wrote in his announcement posted on Twitter/X. "It took a lot of thought, prayer, and guidance. But I'm confident in the path I'm choosing and excited for what's ahead."

Groves had a list of finalists including the Vols along with USC, Clemson, Georgia and Ole Miss.

He also held offers from SEC programs including Akransas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

He is a versatile piece at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. His primary recruiter was Levorn 'Chop' Harbin, making him a possible natural fit at the LEO position that the Vols have had so much success developing talent in.

Groves is now the eighth commit in the 2026 class for Tennessee. The group ranks as the No. 22 class in the country at this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Joining Groves with a four-star designation is wide receiver Tyreek King who is knocking on the door of five-star status. Other four-stars are tight end Carson Sneed and offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda.

The only other edger rusher in the class is CJ Edwards, a three-star out of New Jersey. Linebacker Braylon Outlaw and wide receiver Tyran Evans make up the remainder of the three-stars.