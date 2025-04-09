Tennessee football's opening opponent, Syracuse, names starting quarterback

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Rickie Collins during pregame against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football knows who is going to lineup under center for its opposition in its season opener. Syracuse coach Fran Brown made the announcement that Rickie Collins has won the starting job. "He's getting a lot better," Brown said. "He seems to be moving into the leader of this football team. I'm liking what I'm seeing. I think the players are behind him, everybody is behind him. He's going to be our quarterback. I'm really excited and happy about it. He puts the work in daily, learning how to lead right." TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Collins is in his first season with Syracuse. He joined the Orange during last season's bowl preparation as a transfer. Prior to Syracuse, Collins played at LSU. He is a redshirt sophomore after spending two years in Baton Rouge. There, Collins served as a back up quarterback. He played in four games while completing 7-of-7 pass attempts for 38 yards and taking seven carries for 37 yards.