Tennessee football's Orange & White spring game set for April 13
Tennessee football will take to Neyland Stadium in front of a limited-capacity crowd on April 13 for the annual Orange & White game.
Approximately 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend due to ongoing construction on the stadium's south end, west side and upper north end.
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air live on SEC Network+. Tickets for in-person viewing will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Tennessee athletics released more on ticket information: "Admission to the game is $10 for non-premium seats and $15 for the Lower West Club. All proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign.
"Tickets will be sold in donor rank order beginning with season ticket holders. Season ticket holders will receive more information on how to purchase tickets, as well as parking availability, from the Tennessee Fund and UT Athletic Ticket Office beginning the week of Feb. 19."
Fans are asked to enter through Gate 21 on the northwest side of Neyland Stadium. It will open at 11:30 a.m. ET with Vol Village opening at 11 a.m.
Following the Orange & White game, the Vols' baseball team will face LSU inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Big screens will be stationed in Lot 9 and the amphitheater outside Gate 21 for fans to watch the Orange & White Game live and the baseball match.
