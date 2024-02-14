Tennessee football will take to Neyland Stadium in front of a limited-capacity crowd on April 13 for the annual Orange & White game.

Approximately 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend due to ongoing construction on the stadium's south end, west side and upper north end.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air live on SEC Network+. Tickets for in-person viewing will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

