When Tennessee takes the field against UConn this Saturday, it will be sporting a slight difference to its typical uniform.

As the team did last year against UT Martin, the Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' accessories along with their home orange jerseys.

This a clear nod to the Lady Vols and Pat Summitt for the homecoming clash.

Along with the uniforms, Tennessee Athletics and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have teamed up to honor Summitt, as well. A special commemorative cup will be available for purchase at concessions stands benefitting Alzheimer's research.