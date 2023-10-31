Vols to honor Pat Summitt, raise money for Alzheimer's with blue accents
When Tennessee takes the field against UConn this Saturday, it will be sporting a slight difference to its typical uniform.
As the team did last year against UT Martin, the Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' accessories along with their home orange jerseys.
This a clear nod to the Lady Vols and Pat Summitt for the homecoming clash.
Along with the uniforms, Tennessee Athletics and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have teamed up to honor Summitt, as well. A special commemorative cup will be available for purchase at concessions stands benefitting Alzheimer's research.
With November marking Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, a dollar from every sale will go directly to support Alzheimer's research at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Head coach Josh Heupel addressed the cause at his Monday press conference.
"November is also Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and we have a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of Pat Summitt," said Heupel. "We’ll be doing that at the game with our uniform, but we’ll also be doing that with a commemorative cup that everyone can purchase. All of that will go to UT Medical’s research on Alzheimer’s.”
Kick-off against the Huskies is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
