Tennessee football to lose rotational LB Kalib Perry to transfer portal

Tennessee linebacker Kalib Perry (8) tackles Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) as Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee football has lost another rotational linebacker to the transfer portal. This time, it was backup Kalib Perry, who played in 12 games this season for the Vols, rotating in with the second unit. His role increased after Keenan Pili went down with a season-ending injury. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM This was first reported by On3.

After playing all over the field as a versatile 6-foot-3 option in the high school ranks in Georgetown, Kentucky, Perry could have taken some time to develop and see the field, but his special teams ability and athleticism at that size helped land him some playing time from the start. As a true freshman in 2022, Perry appeared in 12 games and recorded 14 tackles. That season, he proved his value on special teams, capped off by blocking a punt against No. 19 Kentucky that set up a scoring drive for the offense. During his sophomore season the following years he saw more snaps at linebacker once Pili went down in the season opener. As a reserve option, he landed 21 tackles and blocked another punt against Vanderbilt. Perry continued to appear regularly in games this past season as the coaching staff rotated options at the linebacker position. In 12 games, he put up 26 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Perry made his first career start against Florida and followed it up with another start against Alabama a week later, playing a key part in two significant victories for the Vols.