PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee football to wear 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for opening game

Tennessee will wear tri-star themed Smokey grey uniforms during the 2024 season.
Tennessee will wear tri-star themed Smokey grey uniforms during the 2024 season. (Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football has announced its uniforms for the first game of the 2024 season.

The Vols will debut the latest edition of the 'Smokey Grey' series that pays tribute to the state of Tennessee.

They will be worn against in-state opponent Chattanooga on August 31 inside Neyland Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbW9rZXkgR3JleSDwn6SdIEdhbWUgMTxicj48YnI+Rm9yIPCdmY/w nZmd8J2ZmiDwnZmR8J2ZpPCdmaHwnZmq8J2Zo/CdmanwnZma8J2ZmvCdmacg 8J2ZjvCdmanwnZmW8J2ZqfCdmZouPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCTz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT7wn42KIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85a1A5 Nkt2ektCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWtQOTZLdnpLQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x ODI2NjgxODU0MDkyODcwMDE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

The new jerseys prominently display the 'Tri-Star' logo from the state flag on the shoulder.

The helmet features the Power T with the Smoky Mountains and an orange and white stripe that bears resemblance to the flag with three stars along the back.

“Tennessee” is also across the chest plate for the first time while the numbers are orange with white trim.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbmV4dCBpdGVyYXRpb24gaW4gdGhlIFNtb2tleSBHcmV5IFNl cmllcyDigKY8YnI+PGJyPvCdmY/wnZmd8J2ZmiDwnZmR8J2ZpPCdmaHwnZmq 8J2Zo/CdmanwnZma8J2ZmvCdmacg8J2ZjvCdmanwnZmW8J2ZqfCdmZouIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90VVl2TVNvMTg5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdFVZdk1TbzE4OTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODEyMTA5NzI1NDIyNTMwNjQ1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tennessee began wearing Smokey Grey uniforms in 2013 and release an updated version after the school signed an apparel deal with Nike ahead of the 2015 season.

Tennessee then announced in 2022 that it would wear a unique version each season over a three-year period through at least 2025.

First were the original Nike versions worn on the road at LSU in a dominating win.

Then, the Vols donned them at home against Austin Peay. That season, the Smokey Grey uniforms honored former player Condredge Holloway — the first black quarterback to start for an SEC team in 1972.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXRvLXdlYXItc21va2V5LWdy ZXktdW5pZm9ybXMtZm9yLW9wZW5pbmctZ2FtZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVubmVzc2VlLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXRvLXdlYXIt c21va2V5LWdyZXktdW5pZm9ybXMtZm9yLW9wZW5pbmctZ2FtZSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTUxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==