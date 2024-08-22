Tennessee football has announced its uniforms for the first game of the 2024 season. The Vols will debut the latest edition of the 'Smokey Grey' series that pays tribute to the state of Tennessee. They will be worn against in-state opponent Chattanooga on August 31 inside Neyland Stadium. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbW9rZXkgR3JleSDwn6SdIEdhbWUgMTxicj48YnI+Rm9yIPCdmY/w nZmd8J2ZmiDwnZmR8J2ZpPCdmaHwnZmq8J2Zo/CdmanwnZma8J2ZmvCdmacg 8J2ZjvCdmanwnZmW8J2ZqfCdmZouPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCTz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT7wn42KIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85a1A5 Nkt2ektCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWtQOTZLdnpLQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x ODI2NjgxODU0MDkyODcwMDE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

The new jerseys prominently display the 'Tri-Star' logo from the state flag on the shoulder. The helmet features the Power T with the Smoky Mountains and an orange and white stripe that bears resemblance to the flag with three stars along the back. “Tennessee” is also across the chest plate for the first time while the numbers are orange with white trim.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbmV4dCBpdGVyYXRpb24gaW4gdGhlIFNtb2tleSBHcmV5IFNl cmllcyDigKY8YnI+PGJyPvCdmY/wnZmd8J2ZmiDwnZmR8J2ZpPCdmaHwnZmq 8J2Zo/CdmanwnZma8J2ZmvCdmacg8J2ZjvCdmanwnZmW8J2ZqfCdmZouIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90VVl2TVNvMTg5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdFVZdk1TbzE4OTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODEyMTA5NzI1NDIyNTMwNjQ1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=