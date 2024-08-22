Tennessee football to wear 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for opening game
Tennessee football has announced its uniforms for the first game of the 2024 season.
The Vols will debut the latest edition of the 'Smokey Grey' series that pays tribute to the state of Tennessee.
They will be worn against in-state opponent Chattanooga on August 31 inside Neyland Stadium.
The new jerseys prominently display the 'Tri-Star' logo from the state flag on the shoulder.
The helmet features the Power T with the Smoky Mountains and an orange and white stripe that bears resemblance to the flag with three stars along the back.
“Tennessee” is also across the chest plate for the first time while the numbers are orange with white trim.
Tennessee began wearing Smokey Grey uniforms in 2013 and release an updated version after the school signed an apparel deal with Nike ahead of the 2015 season.
Tennessee then announced in 2022 that it would wear a unique version each season over a three-year period through at least 2025.
First were the original Nike versions worn on the road at LSU in a dominating win.
Then, the Vols donned them at home against Austin Peay. That season, the Smokey Grey uniforms honored former player Condredge Holloway — the first black quarterback to start for an SEC team in 1972.
