Tennessee football WR Chas Nimrod to enter transfer portal

Another Tennessee wide receiver is in the transfer portal.
Chas Nimrod, who played in 23 games over the last three seasons with six starts, is the latest offensive players to transfer out of the program.
VolQuest was the first to report.
Nimrod arrived at Tennessee as a three-star prospect and No. 5 player in Arkansas in the Vols’ 2022 signing class.
He split time between the inside and outside in Tennessee’s receiving corps, totaling 29 career receptions for 319 yards and one touchdown.
Nimrod played in six games for the Vols this past season, finishing with 10 catches for 121 yards. He averaged more than 12 yards per catch.
The transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 with a number of Tennessee players declaring their intentions to transfer last week.
Nimrod joins fellow receiver Kaleb Webb, running back Khalifa Keith, offensive lineman Vysen Lang, linebacker Jalen Smith, defensive back Jordan Matthews and walk-on quarterback Ryan Damron.
Nimrod will have two years of eligibility remaining. The current portal window closes on Dec. 28.
Tennessee, seeded ninth in the College Football Playoff, will play 8-seed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) in the first round.
