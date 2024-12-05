Tennessee football WR Kaleb Webb to enter transfer portal

Volquest was the first to report.

The Tennessee wide receiver, who spent much of the season in a backup role in the Vols' offense, is expected to enter the transfer portal following his redshirt sophomore season.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Webb caught six passes for 48 yards in seven games. Webb had 22 receptions totaling 214 yards and one touchdown in three seasons with the Vols.

Webb, who was a four-star prospect from Power Springs, Georgia in Tennessee's 2023 signing class, appeared in three games and red-shirted as a freshman in 2022 before factoring more into the wide receivers room in 2023.

Webb took advantage of more playing time late last season because of injuries at wide receiver and had 16 catches for 166 yards.

With the transfer portal window set to open on Dec. 9, Webb is the third Tennessee player expected to enter since the Vols' regular season ended last week. He joins offensive lineman Vysen Lang and running back Khalifa Keith, who announced plans to transfer earlier this week.

Tennessee will lose wide receivers Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton Jr. after this season but are slated to return Chris Brazzell II, Squirrel White and former five-star prospect Mike Matthews next season.