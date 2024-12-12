Tennessee football WR Nathan Leacock plans to enter transfer portal

This was first reported by Adam Friedman of Rivals.com.

Nathan Leacock , a redshirt freshman who has played in 52 snaps throughout his two-year career, is the latest offensive player to reveal their intention to depart from the program.

Another Tennessee wide receiver is planning to enter the transfer portal.

Leacock arrived to Knoxville as a four-star product and the No. 89 player in the country. He was the No. 3 player out of North Carolina and the No. 15 receiver in the class.

In his career, Leacock caught just one pass for a gain of 13 yards.

Leacock has played in three games during his redshirt freshman season. This came in the first three games of the season with no offensive snaps played since the drubbing of Kent State.

The most he's played in any game was 26 snaps in the win over Chattanooga to open the season. He posted a career-high 62.5 PFF grade in that match.

Leacock joins fellow receivers Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb, running back Khalifa Keith, offensive lineman Vysen Lang, linebacker Jalen Smith, defensive back Jordan Matthews and walk-on quarterback Ryan Damron.

Leacock will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The current portal window closes on Dec. 28.

Tennessee, seeded ninth in the College Football Playoff, will play 8-seed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) in the first round.