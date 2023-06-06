After a meeting between the NCAA's committee, it was announced that Tennessee would be forced to travel to Hattiesburg in the series vs. Southern Miss .

On Tuesday morning, the Vols' next destination became official.

After winning three-straight games in the Clemson Regional to advance to the Super Regionals, Tennessee was forced to wait to see if it would be named host or be forced to travel.

The Golden Eagles also failed to earn a national seed but pushed their way through the Auburn Regional to reach the stage.

Southern Miss' Pete Taylor Park has a record attendance of 6,346 fans — more than a thousand higher than Lindsey Nelson Stadium's record.

However, the Golden Eagles' RPI, a metric heavily weighted by the committee, is five spots lower than the Vols'.

Although Tennessee struggled on the road in the regular season, it erased its woes in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols played in a tough environment at Clemson but still managed to come out alive.

Tennessee will be playing for its sixth ever appearance in the College World Series. The program last went in 2021 marking Tony Vitello's first trip as head coach.

The series will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET airing on ESPNU.

The remaining games' schedule is yet to be announced.