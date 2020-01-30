“I’m excited to welcome Jay Graham back to Tennessee,” Pruitt said. “He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself, as you can see several of the young men he has coached playing on Sundays. He’s the total package as a coach with his experience playing in the NFL and his years coaching in the SEC and ACC. He has tremendous work ethic and an impressive ability to connect with young people. I was impressed by Jay from the start of our time working together and winning a national championship in 2013. He’s one of the best running backs ever to play at Tennessee, which I saw firsthand in the mid-90s. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again and bringing him back to Rocky Top.”

Graham has signed a 2-year deal paying him $575,000 annually. The same salary he was scheduled to make at Texas A&M.

Graham does not have a buyout from the Aggies as he didn’t sign his contract at Texas A&M.

Graham arrived in Knoxville Tuesday night and has been in the office working this week. Tennessee coaches are on the road recruiting till Saturday’s dead period arrives. Graham is expected recruit the Carolina’s and Virginia for Pruitt.