Forward Tobe Awaka is the latest to announce his intentions to transfer, more than a week after the Vols' season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Purdue . Awaka made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Tennessee men's basketball team has lost its third player to the transfer portal in less than a week.

The 6-foot-8 Awaka spent the last two seasons at Tennessee, signing with Rick Barnes' team as a three-star prospect from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York.

Awaka appeared in 34 games as a freshman and averaged more than 10.3 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season. He was the first player off of the bench in eight games and averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. Awaka's 1.7 offensive rebounds were third best on the team.

After starring for Team USA in the FIBA Men's U19 World Cup in Europe last summer, Awaka was expected to play a bigger role for Tennessee. He missed one game due to an ankle injury in November and struggled with foul trouble during SEC play.

Awaka scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot in the Vols' NCAA Tournament Round of 32 win over 7-seed Texas at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 21.

Awaka averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

Awaka, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins teammates guard Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson in the transfer portal, which now opens up five scholarship spots for Tennessee for the 2024-25 season.