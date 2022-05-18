Tennessee heads to Mississippi State for regular season finale

The final weekend of the regular season has arrived.

Coming off a dominating 18-0 midweek win over a strong Belmont team, No. 1 Tennessee now heads to Starkville to take on a struggling Mississippi State team in a three-game series that begins Thursday night.

“I think what you got out of today those guys are gonna be a little more fresh,” Tony Vitello said after the win. “That's just a fact. They only played four or five innings. And then some of those guys need repetitions in the middle of a game, so if we need them to come out of the bullpen, pinch hit, pinch run, play defense, they've been there. And we were able to combine both of those things into one game, which is even more important on the rest side because of the Thursday start to the series.”

There seems to be little for Tennessee to play for entering the final weekend.

UT has won the SEC regular-season title, the SEC East, secured the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament and has all but locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Yet that’s hardly the story. The truth of the matter is that all of these games matter. They may not actually be playing for anything specific over these last four games, but with Hoover and the Big Dance right around the corner, Vitello wants to make sure his group is playing their best baseball.

“A few guys have kind of gone through some stuff and I think have come out on the other side stronger,” Vitello said. “I definitely feel good about that.”

“I mean (lefty pitcher Will Mabrey) is back to looking like himself. C-Mo (freshman infielder Christian Moore) went through like a very brief period where he was slamming his bat for the first time ever.”

Mabrey used the midweek contest to throw a 1-2-3 inning that featured two strikeouts, appearing to get back on track after some recent rocky outings, while Moore hit a three-run home run to break out of a slump, respectively.

That’s what Vitello is looking to accomplish this weekend: everyone playing their best baseball as the most important time of the year arrives.

“I think we put some things in the rearview mirror for us the last two weekends,” Vitello explained. “So for us it should be about going down there and just trying to play good ball.”

“You look forward to getting back on the road and doing better than we did last time we went on the road, because it's something that we’d had success with before (losing to Kentucky). You just look forward to road trips, in general, but this one's kind of different. You're gonna go to Hoover after that. And again, school's out, you don't have that weighing you down. We’ve become a close-knit team. So I think they'll look forward to just being around each other.”