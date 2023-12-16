The Vols won the boards, 40-31 as Tobe Awaka grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, including six on the defensive end.

James scored a career-high 23 points with five 3-pointers whole Zeigler finished with 20 points, eight assists and four steals, every bit of which was key in Tennessee (8-3) maintaining its lead.

On a night where No. 12 Tennessee had to withstand several pushes from the Wolfpack, it was Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler that came up with shots in critical moments, enough to help the Vols pull away late in a 79-70 win at the Frost Bank Center.

For much of the last month, transfer guard Dalton Knecht has been that answer, averaging more than 18 points per game through 10 games. But when the Vols needed a jolt against NC State late Saturday in San Antonio, their veterans delivered it.

When Rick Barnes went to the transfer portal last spring, the hope was to add enough depth to Tennessee 's offense that it could have more scoring options to withstand the stagnancy that plagued last season.

It started with a basket on NC State's second possession but Tennessee quickly answered with a 7-0 run, kick-started by a Zeigler 3-pointer to take a 7-2 lead.

The Wolfpack clapped back with a run of their own, this one spearheaded by Horne who scored 11 of their first 15 points to put them in front, 15-11 nearly seven minutes into the first half.

Jordan Gainey entered the game out of a timeout and ended Tennessee's scoring drought with a layup, but the Vols followed it up with another stagnant stretch, this one last more than two minutes to keep NC State's advantage at 19-13.

Zeigler knocked down his second three to end the scoring drought for Tennessee and Jahmai Mashack scored to pull within one before Jonas Aidoo gave the Vols the lead again, 20-19 with less than nine minutes left in the half.

Tennessee swelled its lead to seven at 29-22 with a 90 run highlighted by a score from James and Zeigler's third 3-pointer of the period. Burns quelled the Vols with a layup and free throws and Horne's first points in more than 12 minutes cut the Wolfpack deficit down to one.

Kam Woods' three drew NC State even, though James responded with another 3-pointer to pull ahead with 31.8 seconds on the clock, which was enough to send Tennessee into the intermission with the lead at 34-31.

After going scoreless in the first half, Santiago Vescovi scored seven-straight points for the Vols to open the second. His 3-pointer was followed by a drive and score to extend the lead and James added to it with a three that opened up a 44-35 advantage.

NC State withstood the strong start, though, using the free throw line and Burns to get back within two as the clocked ticked inside of 15 minutes. Gainey and Mashack provided some distance as part of a 9-0 run that stretched Tennessee's lead to double digits for the first time at 55-44.

The Vols didn't exactly land the knockout blow, though. NC State rattled off an 11-1 run that left Tennessee clinging to a one-point lead with less than eight minutes to go. After Maschack free throws seemingly gave the Vols some breathing room, Jayden Taylor tied it at 60-60 with a three.

James came up with another clutch shot, a 3-pointer for the lead again and Tobe Awaka made a quick impact after re-entering the game with an offensive board that set up the shot.

NC State continued to hang around down the stretch but appropriately, it was Zeigler that made the difference with a corner 3-pointer with two minutes, 16 seconds that turned a four point lead into seven.

James added the exclamation point with his fifth 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining.