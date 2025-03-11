Tennessee holds off West Georgia in midweek tilt

Fischer and Newstrom were both 1-for-3 at the plate and combined for four RBIs.

Thomas Crabtree (1-0) was the headliner, though. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings of work to earn the win. Combs was awarded the save.

Tennessee went through nine arms, starting with right-hander Brayden Krenzel before Ryan Combs ended it with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In a rare ho-hum performance at the plate, the No. 2 Vols (17-0) leaned on their pitching to hold off the Wolves (8-7) to remain unbeaten as SEC play loom this weekend.

Andrew Fischer homered in the first inning and added another RBI in the sixth to lead the way in Tennessee 's 4-2 midweek win over West Georgia at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Tennessee ran into trouble twice in the first two innings and emerged unscathed twice.

First it was starter Brayden Krenzel, who gave up a hit-by-pitch and walk in back-to-back batters to put two on with two outs in the top half of the first. He escaped by way of a Cannon Peebles throw out on a steal attempt at third.

Austin Breedlove took over for Krenzel in the top of he second and got into another jam with runners on the corners. A strikeout and grounded again left West Georgia empty-handed.

Andrew Fischer put the Vols up in the bottom first with a two-run shot to left field to take a 2-0 lead, but wasted an opportunity to add to that lead with the bases loaded in the second.

The Wolves paid off a base runner in the third, scoring on Patrick McCullough ground out RBI to trim Tennessee's lead to 2-1.

The Vols were unable to take advantage with two runners on in the third, but Thomas Crabtree gave Tennessee its best inning in the fourth, striking out two to leave West Georgia off of the bases for the first time.

Crabtree continued to cruise through the fifth with a 1-2-3 frame, but the Vols' struggles at the plate continued with two more base runners being stranded in the fourth.

Tennessee did get one across in the fifth with two on after Chris Newstrom singled to left to score Reese Chapman to extend the Vols' lead to 3-1.

Crabtree sent West Georgia down in order in the sixth, then the Vols loaded the bases in the bottom half after Dean Curley wore a pitch, Gavin Kilen singled through the left side and Hunter Ensley drew a walk.

Fischer brought in his third RBI with a fly-out to left that scored Curley and swelled Tennessee's lead to 4-1, but the Vols couldn't add more after Levi Clark grounded into an inning-ending double play.

After four scoreless frame mostly tossed by Crabtree, West Georgia scored again in the eighth with a Brady McDevitt double to the wall in left-center to trim the Vols' lead to 4-2, though Michael Sharman held the score there.

West Georgia was down to it last chance in the ninth, but never threatened as Combs retired the side.