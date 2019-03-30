Tennessee will hold its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday at 6 p.m., and a slew of top targets are expected to be in attendance.

The Vols will host 5-star wideout Rakim Jarrett, the nation's No. 15 prospect who is making is second visit to Rocky Top in the last six weeks, as well as in-state targets Keyshawn Lawerence, Cooper Mays and Tyler Baron.

Other notable visitors include 4-star offensive tackle Tate Ratledge, 4-star defensive end Greg Hudgins and 4-star defensive back Javier Morton, an Alabama commit.

Here's a look at the list of notables set to be in Knoxville tonight...