Tennessee hosts Notre Dame in game one of super regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) hosts No. 17 Notre Dame (38-14) in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional.

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA) made his 9th start of the season and his 13th appearance.

Tidwell's season stats entering the game: 36.0 IP, 24 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 11 BB, 48 K, .185 opponent batting average

Notre Dame's starting pitcher: Graduate Senior RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA) made his 14th start of the season and his 17th appearance.

Temple's season stats entering the game: 65.0 IP, 45 H, 27 R, 25 ER, 31 BB, 86 K, .196 opponent batting average

Key Plays

T-1st: Notre Dame 2 (+2), Tennessee 0

After Ryan Cole led off the game with a single on the first pitch and stole second and advanced to third when Evan Russell's throw sailed into center. After Blade Tidwell bounced back with a strikeout for the first out, Notre Dame first baseman Carter Putz hit a two-run home run to give Notre Dame an early 2-0 lead.

B-1st: Notre Dame 2, Tennessee 0

Seth Stephenson hit an infield single and Luc Lipcius walked to lead off the bottom of the first, but Jordan Beck then grounded into a double play to kill the rally. Then, with Stephenson on third, Drew Gilbert grounded out to second to end the inning.

T-2nd: Notre Dame 3 (+1), Tennessee 0

With one out in the top of the second, Notre Dame second baseman Jared Miller hit a solo home run to extend the Irish's lead to 3-0.

B-2nd: Notre Dame (3), Tennessee 0

Jorel Ortega singled with one out, but Tennessee was unable to take advantage when Blake Burke struck out and Evan Russell popped up to third in foul territory.

T-3rd: Notre Dame 5 (+2), Tennessee 0

Jack Brannigan singled with one out in the third, but was immediately picked off for the second out.



Blade Tidwell then allowed Carter Putz to reach on a two-out single before giving up a two-run homer to Jack Zyska in the third inning that made it a 5-0 game.

B-3rd: Notre Dame 5, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third after Cortland Lawson was hit by a pitch and Seth Stephenson walked to lead off the inning. They then moved over to second and third on a groundout to shortstop from Luc Lipcius.

It set up Jordan Beck to hit a sac fly to the warning track in center that was just a couple feet away from being a three-run home run. Instead, it pushed one run across to make it a 5-1 game.

The inning ended when Drew Gilbert lined out to left field to strand Stephenson on third.

T-4th: Notre Dame 8 (+3), Tennessee 1

The Irish put runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, and then moved over to second and third on a ground ball to shortstop. With two outs, Will Mabrey — who relieved Blade Tidwell to start the fourth inning — then gave up a three-run home run to Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan that made it an 8-1 game.

Ben Joyce relieved Mabrey, and after a two-out walk, got a strikeout to end the inning.

B-4th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Tennessee got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb hit a solo home run to make it 8-2.

The Vols could have gotten more in the inning, but with runners on the corners and two outs, Seth Stephenson flew out to right field for the third out.

T-5th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 2

After Notre Dame singled and walked with two outs to put two runners on, Ben Joyce recored a strikeout to end the top of the fifth.

B-5th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 2

Following a one-out Jordan Beck walk, Drew Gilbert was ejected for arguing balls and strikes when he took a 1-0 pitch for a strike. Gilbert didn't agree with the call and turned around and voiced his displeasure to the umpire.

Pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected when he began to run on the field after Gilbert was ejected. Both Gilbert and Anderson will now be suspended for game two on Saturday, as NCAA rules state that any non-head coach ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct is also suspended for the following game.

Seth Stephenson took over for Drew Gilbert in center and Jared Dickey took over in left field.

T-6th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 2

Ryan Cole reached on a fielding error by Cortland Lawson to lead off the sixth. Ben Joyce bounced back, however, with a ground ball, a strikeout, and Jack Brannigan was caught stealing by Evan Russell to end the inning.

B-6th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Tennessee got a run back in the sixth when Jorel Ortega led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run. Ortega's 18th homer of the season made it a five-run game.

T-7th: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 3

Ben Joyce stranded runners on first and second in the top of the seventh. After a lead off single, and an intentional walk with two outs, Seth Stephenson made a sliding catch in center to strand the pair of runners and end the inning.