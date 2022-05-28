Tennessee impresses Rivals 100 prospect Aidan Mizell
Rivals 100 prospect Aidan Mizell took in Rocky Top for the first time on Thursday and left Knoxville with good impressions, two weeks before returning of an official visit.
“Everything was top-notch, all the facilities and everything they had. They showed me that they are expanding as well,” Mizell told Volquest. “I had a great time with all of the coaches. Really, it was an amazing time.”
Tennessee has been all over the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver this spring as members of the coaching staff have come to see him at Boone High School multiple times throughout the evaluation periods. The four-star from Orlando, Fla. is considered to be the 17th-best prospect in the state, per Rivals.
“I talk with coach [Kelsey] Pope and coach [Alex] Golesh just about every day,” the wide receiver said. “We’ve seen each other quite a bit. I have a great relationship with both coaches.”
The Vols view Mizell as an explosive receiver who can go up and make contested catches. However, his best attribute is something you can’t always coach and it’s something that can be utilized well in Josh Heupel’s offense.
“They like my speed and what I can do with the ball in my hands. That and my play-making ability is what they say they like about me,” Mizell said of the coaching staff. “I really like how this offense is quick. Everything is really fast-paced and they throw the ball quite a bit. The scheme they run first me perfectly.”
The talented wideout racked up All-State honors as a junior in 2021, scoring 18 touchdowns on 47 receptions for over 1,000 yards. A dual-sport athlete, Mizell took part in the state championship track meet this spring, running the 400 and 100-meter dashes.
Tennessee will be second in line for June official visits as the playmaker returns to The Hill on the weekend of June 10-12. The Florida native will officially visit the home-state Gators on June 3-5 and then be in Athens at Georgia on June 17-19 before wrapping up his four scheduled official visits in Tuscaloosa at Alabama on June 24-26.
As of now, Mizell does not have a fifth official visit scheduled and that may wait until the fall. Three other programs who made his ‘Top-7’ back in May were Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Central Florida.
“It was important to come up here for the first time, before my official visit. The coaches have all talked about it, so I wanted to see what all the talk was about,” the prospect said. “When I come back in a few weeks, it will be important to spend more time with the coaches, players and other recruits.”
The month of June will be a whirlwind for the Tennessee target, but the Vols did well this week and will be in the running for a late summer – early fall final decision.
“Tennessee definitely helped itself out and are firmly in it,” Mizell said when asked what impact was made while in Knoxville. “Absolutely.”