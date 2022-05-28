Tennessee impresses Rivals 100 prospect Aidan Mizell

Rivals 100 prospect Aidan Mizell took in Rocky Top for the first time on Thursday and left Knoxville with good impressions, two weeks before returning of an official visit. “Everything was top-notch, all the facilities and everything they had. They showed me that they are expanding as well,” Mizell told Volquest. “I had a great time with all of the coaches. Really, it was an amazing time.” Tennessee has been all over the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver this spring as members of the coaching staff have come to see him at Boone High School multiple times throughout the evaluation periods. The four-star from Orlando, Fla. is considered to be the 17th-best prospect in the state, per Rivals. “I talk with coach [Kelsey] Pope and coach [Alex] Golesh just about every day,” the wide receiver said. “We’ve seen each other quite a bit. I have a great relationship with both coaches.” The Vols view Mizell as an explosive receiver who can go up and make contested catches. However, his best attribute is something you can’t always coach and it’s something that can be utilized well in Josh Heupel’s offense.

“They like my speed and what I can do with the ball in my hands. That and my play-making ability is what they say they like about me,” Mizell said of the coaching staff. “I really like how this offense is quick. Everything is really fast-paced and they throw the ball quite a bit. The scheme they run first me perfectly.” The talented wideout racked up All-State honors as a junior in 2021, scoring 18 touchdowns on 47 receptions for over 1,000 yards. A dual-sport athlete, Mizell took part in the state championship track meet this spring, running the 400 and 100-meter dashes. Tennessee will be second in line for June official visits as the playmaker returns to The Hill on the weekend of June 10-12. The Florida native will officially visit the home-state Gators on June 3-5 and then be in Athens at Georgia on June 17-19 before wrapping up his four scheduled official visits in Tuscaloosa at Alabama on June 24-26.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGFtYXppbmcgdGltZSBhdCBSb2NreSBUb3AgeWVzdGVy ZGF5IPCfn6DimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvVm9scz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvVm9sczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaEtlbHNleVBvcGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2Vs c2V5UG9wZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEdvbGVzaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHb2xlc2g8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rVlRiQWxjRmtUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20va1ZUYkFsY0ZrVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBaWRhbiDigJxFYXJseeKA nSBNaXplbGwgKEBBaWRhbk1pemVsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BaWRhbk1pemVsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUzMDIzNTc1OTM4MjM2NDE2 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==