Tennessee is still in the College Football Playoff hunt, but it has no room for error in its final three games of the regular season.

The Vols took the No. 1 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings a week ago before dropping their first game of the season at Georgia last Saturday.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) was one of three top six teams to lose last week and is now on the cusp of the top-four in the second round of rankings — coming in at No. 5 on Tuesday night.

Georgia unsurprisingly moved from No. 3 to No. 1 after beating Tennessee, and Ohio State stayed at No. 2. Michigan and TCU entered the top-four for the first time at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

The Vols have three more chances to improve their resume, starting Saturday against Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) at 12 p.m. on CBS at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee's tempo offense has the ability to earn the Vols some style points if it can handle the trio of Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to finish off their regular season slate, but they will also need some help with Michigan and TCU now ahead of them in the rankings.

The last three games on Michigan's schedule include a road game at Ohio State on Nov. 26, while TCU plays at No. 18 Texas on Saturday.