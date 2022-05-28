Tennessee in the driver's seat for JUCO's Will Whitson

Junior College defensive lineman Will Whitson of Independence took part in Saturday’s recruiting festivities on campus.

It was the first time the Cincinnati, Ohio native visited Knoxville and it’s safe to say the visit left a lasting impression on the 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete.

“To be honest, I really enjoyed every moment of my visit at Tennessee,” Whitson told Volquest. “From the time on the highway seeing the ball [Sunsphere], knowing that’s downtown, to pulling up and people walking to greet me and my family. It was all welcoming.

“I got around to see all the facilities and got to know everything. I was able to talk to every single one of the coaches and was able to see them work. It felt like home. With the pictures and the visit and stuff – it was just real nice. I like that Orange and White uniform.”

Rodney Garner likes the tape. He likes the physical make up and likes what Whitson could turn into down the line. The veteran SEC coach has been recruiting Whitson hard the past few weeks and showing well on campus today could be what seals the deal in the near future.

“Coach Garner knows what he’s talking about. He would put me in position to be great. And that’s in any situation – not just on the field but off, too,” the pass rusher said. “Tennessee is my top school right now. 100 percent.”

When speaking with Volquest last week ahead of the visit, the Independence CC standout wanted to feel welcomed and needed to see the academic side of thing at Tennessee.