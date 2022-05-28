Tennessee in the driver's seat for JUCO's Will Whitson
Junior College defensive lineman Will Whitson of Independence took part in Saturday’s recruiting festivities on campus.
It was the first time the Cincinnati, Ohio native visited Knoxville and it’s safe to say the visit left a lasting impression on the 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete.
“To be honest, I really enjoyed every moment of my visit at Tennessee,” Whitson told Volquest. “From the time on the highway seeing the ball [Sunsphere], knowing that’s downtown, to pulling up and people walking to greet me and my family. It was all welcoming.
“I got around to see all the facilities and got to know everything. I was able to talk to every single one of the coaches and was able to see them work. It felt like home. With the pictures and the visit and stuff – it was just real nice. I like that Orange and White uniform.”
Rodney Garner likes the tape. He likes the physical make up and likes what Whitson could turn into down the line. The veteran SEC coach has been recruiting Whitson hard the past few weeks and showing well on campus today could be what seals the deal in the near future.
“Coach Garner knows what he’s talking about. He would put me in position to be great. And that’s in any situation – not just on the field but off, too,” the pass rusher said. “Tennessee is my top school right now. 100 percent.”
When speaking with Volquest last week ahead of the visit, the Independence CC standout wanted to feel welcomed and needed to see the academic side of thing at Tennessee.
As the academic side will be of great importance for Whitson, the defensive lineman was pleased with that aspect – making notes of conversations with the player development staff and how tutors are made readily available in mandatory study halls and on game trips.
He also had a chance to catch up with the head man.
“I got to talk to coach Heupel for a while and his offense is amazing,” Whitson said. “It was a nice, long conversation with him. I liked him a lot.
“All the coaches, they weren’t really talking to talk about football. They were trying to better me as a man and other stuff like eating right and school. Stuff after football. They were talking about that stuff and showing me those resources, so that if I’m there, I can make that work.”
With Whitson leaving town impressed, the next step is to get him and the family back up for an official visit. That should materialize in the next month, though no dates have been set in stone just yet. Regardless, Tennessee is certainly in the driver’s seat heading into the summer period.
“I’m not really sure when I’ll make a decision, but probably soon. It felt like home,” the prospect admitted. “I loved the community. It was really amazing. Leaving the visit, I really didn’t even want to leave.”