ORLANDO — George Pickens has been committed to Auburn for more than 18 months, but the 5-star receiver continues to look around before a final decision on National Signing Day in February.



During check-in at the Under Armour All-American Game on Friday, the Alabama wideout turned some heads naming Ohio State as a new team in the mix but Pickens is very, very likely to stay in the SEC.

Tennessee is among those pushing hard for a flip, and the Hoover High (Ala.) standout said his longtime relationship with head coach Jeremy Pruitt at least gives the Vols a puncher’s chance.

“I talk to Tennessee a lot,” Pickens told VolQuest.

“Some of my people, my AD from Hoover, he’s cool with a lot of people at Tennessee. It’s really a home feeling, plus they have everything. They just need the winning record. They’re kind of building a program just like other schools are. I feel like if I was to go to Tennessee, I would jump into that.”

Pickens has known Pruitt for years, with the former Alabama defensive coordinator his primary recruiter for several years with the Tide. Pruitt is one of several Hoover connections currently on Tennessee’s staff, and Pickens indicated that made a huge impact in his choice to pick Auburn — so much so that it could’ve been Tennessee had the timing been better.

“It does make a difference,” Pickens said.

“That’s what Auburn has. That’s why I committed so early. At first it was Chip Lindsay, and he coached my brother (at Hoover). Gus Malzahn coached my brother (at Arkansas State), too. They were really close. They were one of my top schools that offered me. If Tennessee would’ve offered me first with coach Pruitt being the head coach, I probably would’ve committed there. Just a timing thing.”

Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Miami and UF are all working to flip the 5-star receiver, and Pickens said the Bulldogs will definitely get an official visit in January. OSU probably will now, too.

So what about Tennessee?

The Vols are a bit on the outside looking in right now, per Pickens, but their Hoover connections will keep them in the door until he signs in February. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver is also well-aware of Tennessee’s 2020 quarterback commit Harrison Bailey.

“That kind of came in my mind. Tennessee is going to have a quarterback if I go there,” he said.

“Tennessee is in the mix, just off of how they came along and how they’re building a program.”

Still, most schools appear to be facing an uphill battle to flip Pickens. He believes in Malzahn, is close with wideouts coach Kodi Burns and goes everywhere with Tigers quarterback commit Bo Nix.

The one sliver of hope for the Vols?

Their pro-style offense, albeit one without an offensive coordinator right now.

“Tennessee’s offense is totally different,” Pickens said.

“That’s a 1-up in my mind over Auburn because the NFL has pro-style offenses and if I go (to Tennessee) I’m going to be more developed for the league.”