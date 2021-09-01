Tennessee in the mix for Rivals Top-20 prospect, Justice Haynes

Tennessee has entered the mix for four-star running back Justice Haynes of Roswell, Ga.

The 2023 prospect is tabbed as the No. 17 player in the country and is the top-rated running back in the class. Standing in at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, the athlete is slotted as the second-best player in Georgia at the moment with over 30 offers to date.

“It’s been going well,” Haynes told Volquest of the dialog with Tennessee. “We’ve been talking a lot lately and it’s not been just about football, but also about everything else going on in life. I’ve had some good conversations with them.”

Jerry Mack is leading the charge and the message is simple.

“They’ve been consistent in telling me to just give them a chance to impress,” the four-star said. “They want to get me up there to visit. When I talked to coach [Josh] Heupel last week, it was the same message. He told me to give them a chance and to come up and see everything for myself.”

It’ll be an uphill battle for the Vols as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are firmly in the mix. The Peach State native camped with the Tide, Tigers, Buckeyes, Irish and Michigan this summer and hopes to be on campuses this fall for games.