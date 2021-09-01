Tennessee in the mix for Rivals Top-20 prospect, Justice Haynes
Tennessee has entered the mix for four-star running back Justice Haynes of Roswell, Ga.
The 2023 prospect is tabbed as the No. 17 player in the country and is the top-rated running back in the class. Standing in at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, the athlete is slotted as the second-best player in Georgia at the moment with over 30 offers to date.
“It’s been going well,” Haynes told Volquest of the dialog with Tennessee. “We’ve been talking a lot lately and it’s not been just about football, but also about everything else going on in life. I’ve had some good conversations with them.”
Jerry Mack is leading the charge and the message is simple.
“They’ve been consistent in telling me to just give them a chance to impress,” the four-star said. “They want to get me up there to visit. When I talked to coach [Josh] Heupel last week, it was the same message. He told me to give them a chance and to come up and see everything for myself.”
It’ll be an uphill battle for the Vols as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are firmly in the mix. The Peach State native camped with the Tide, Tigers, Buckeyes, Irish and Michigan this summer and hopes to be on campuses this fall for games.
Jeremy Pruitt’s staff initially offered the tailback last fall with Heupel and company reaching out early in their tenure to establish a relationship. This past spring, Tennessee began making headway with the four-star, pitching him to get up to campus in the near future.
“Tennessee has a rich football tradition,” Haynes said. “I really want to get up there and see the campus. I want to see first-hand everything they are talking about.”
The Blessed Trinity standout amassed 3,700 rushing yards with 46 total touchdowns and 4,075 al-purpose yards throughout his first two years of varsity football as a freshman and sophomore. The junior campaign got off to a good start on Friday with 154 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Woodland.
Haynes and the Titans bowed out in the fourth-round of the 5-A state playoffs in 2020.
“Tennessee likes how I can do it all. I can go out in space, block or run the ball,” the running back said. “Whatever is needed, I can do.
“I’m a guy that’s going to come in and work hard. I keep my head down and am a good teammate and classmate. I take care of my business on and off the field.”
It’s worth noting that the Tennessee target is also a standout baseball player for Blessed Trinity as the dual-sport athlete pitches and plays center field. Some programs are looking at him for both sports. Tennessee has yet to discuss that possibility.
Haynes hopes to get up to Rocky Top this fall to witness a Neyland Stadium game day experience in person. As of right now, the No. 17 player in the 2023 class has the Clemson – Georgia game locked in for Charlotte on September 4.