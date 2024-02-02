A highly touted Tennessee baseball freshman infielder will have to wait to make his debut.

Ariel Antigua, who was in the running for a starting spot at shortstop, will miss the early part of the 2024 season with an injury to his left hand.

The injury was first reported by Ben McKee of GoVols247 and confirmed to VolReport by a team spokesperson.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

According to the report, Antigua will miss multiple weeks and possibly "up to six weeks."

Antigua, who arrived at Tennessee by way of Trinity Christian Academy in Lake Worth, Florida, was rated as the No. 137 overall player and No. 34 shortstop nationally according to Perfect Game.

He was the No. 21 player and No. 7 shortstop in Florida, respectively.

Antigua impressed during the fall, working his way into position to see the field and contribute immediately. Given the reported timetable, he would return prior to SEC play in mid-March.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee baseball 2024 batting lineup projection

Less than two weeks from its season opener, Tennessee will have to turn to other options at shortstop, including junior infielders Christian Moore and Bradke Lohry.

Dean Curley, another talented freshman who signed as the No. 33 overall shortstop per Perfect Game, could also jump into a starting spot on opening day.

Tennessee, which debuted at No. 9 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, opens against Texas Tech in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 16.

The Vols will face Oklahoma (Feb. 17) and Baylor (Feb. 18) before returning to Knoxville for their home opener vs. UNC Asheville at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Feb. 20.