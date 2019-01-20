Reggie Grimes is a Top 30 prospect and an Alabama legacy, but the 4-star prospect from Mount Juliet High (Tenn.) is in no rush to make his college decision anytime soon.

Grimes released his Top 10 schools on Christmas Day and doesn’t plan to commit until the Under Armour All-American Game next January.

Tennessee, naturally, has made the outside linebacker a top priority in the 2020 class, selling Grimes on being the centerpiece of the turnaround on Rocky Top. Jeremy Pruitt has a long relationship with Reggie Grimes Sr., a former Alabama defensive lineman, and now he’s working to convince Grimes’ son to play for the Vols.

“Coach (Pruitt) is recruiting me really hard,” Grimes told VolQuest. “Really hard. He likes how versatile I am. He likes I can do a lot of things on the field. He’s told me that if I come in and put in the work that I’d play a lot my first year here. As long as I keep doing what I’m doing and keep a level head, I could potentially even start as a freshman. It would all depend on me and what I did while I was there.”

Grimes, who was back in town Saturday, is the No. 1 player in the Volunteer State, per Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound athlete plays linebacker, end and running back for the Golden Bears and clocked a 4.58 in cold and rainy conditions at The Opening Regionals last spring.

Tennessee is giving Grimes the option of playing wherever he's most comfortable, with Pruitt and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer leading that recruitment. Their message has been the same since they came to town: Stay home and represent your state.

"I hear that a lot,” Grimes said.

“They want me there. They want me to help put Tennessee back on the map. They want to make them a formidable program again.”