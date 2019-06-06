“Some teams want me at wide receiver. Some want tight end or linebacker. A couple even want me as a rush d-end type,” Shaw said, “I’m good with playing wherever.”

Shaw holds more than two dozen offers and recently visited Auburn for its ‘Big Cat Weekend’ and LSU. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete tore his ACL last season but is considered a dynamic and versatile prospect, capable of playing a variety of spots in college.

“I knew it was going to be epic. I knew all the facilities would be great. Great coaches, great workout, everything went great. It even exceeded my expectations. I didn’t expect it to be this great. It was crazy. I love the coaches. I love every coach here.”

The 2020 two-way star at Reeltown High (Ala.) got his first look at Rocky Top and left the visit with the Vols on his mind.

After receiving an offer from Tennessee last month, 3-star athlete Eric Shaw made his way to campus to workout with the staff Thursday.

Shaw, a state champion high-jumper, worked out at both tight end and linebacker for Tennessee’s coaches. He received lots of 1-on-1 attention from offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and then went through defensive drills with Derrick Ansley, his area recruiter and closest coach on staff.

“Offensively, we did a lot of routes. They wanted to see how my hips moved because it ain’t too many bigger folks with loose hips. They like that I’m not tight,” Shaw explained.

“On defense, we worked on footwork. Coming out of the stance, pivoting, covering. I loved working with coach Ansley. He’s a country guy just like me. We relate a lot. He serious but he knows how to joke and laugh, too. He’s going to get the job done and get the best out of you, make you better.”

Shaw believes Tennessee prefers him on offense, especially after feedback from Chaney and a conversation with head coach Jeremy Pruitt. After the workout, Pruitt pulled Shaw aside and told the Alabama native “that he really likes me at tight end,” Shaw detailed.

“He said he can easily see me putting on 30 pounds. I like it. I’m open to it.”

Shaw plans to visit Texas A&M on June 11 and then take an official visit to South Carolina on the 14th. He said a return trip to Tennessee is very likely. Right now, he has no timetable for a decision.

“It’s really about making the right decision on where I want to be. When I find that school, it’s just about narrowing things down, this is where I want to be,” he said.

“But Tennessee is crazy. They just jumped all the way up. Coming on campus, they just boosted everything.”