Tennessee-Kentucky kickoff time announced

Advertisement

in other news

Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week

Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week

Tennessee’s offense showed promise in the second half of its when against Alabama. Can the Vols keep it up?

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games

Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games

Tennessee will play fall exhibition games in the state this weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama

Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama

Tennessee's offensive line had a rough first half against Alabama but got the job done in the final stages of the game.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Three takeaways from Kim Caldwell's Lady Vols season preview presser

Three takeaways from Kim Caldwell's Lady Vols season preview presser

The biggest takeaways from what Kim Caldwell told the media heading into her first season at Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Kim Caldwell said at her first Lady Vols local media day

Everything Kim Caldwell said at her first Lady Vols local media day

Transcript of what Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said before her first season at Tennessee.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week

Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week

Tennessee’s offense showed promise in the second half of its when against Alabama. Can the Vols keep it up?

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games

Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games

Tennessee will play fall exhibition games in the state this weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama

Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama

Tennessee's offensive line had a rough first half against Alabama but got the job done in the final stages of the game.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Oct 26, 2024
Tennessee-Kentucky kickoff time announced
circle avatar
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Managing Editor
Twitter
@ByNoahTaylor

Tennessee’s third-straight home game against Kentucky next Saturday has a kickoff time and TV assignment.

The No. 7 (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Vols will play the Wildcats (3-5, 1-5) at Neyland Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network, the league announced late Saturday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Tennessee, which is coming off of its second bye week after beating Florida and Alabama in back-to-back home games, has played in night games this season, including two at home.

The Vols have played twice previously on SEC Network.

Tennessee is an early favorite against Kentucky as it looks to bolster its College Football Playoff resume amid a four-game homestand.

The Vols hold a commanding 84-26-9 edge in the series that dates back to 1893 and have won three consecutive games against the Wildcats under Josh Heupel.

Kentucky beaten Tennessee just twice in Knoxville since 1984. The Vols won the last meeting in Neyland Stadium, 44-6 in 2022.

Tennessee outlasted the Wildcats, 33-27 in Lexington a year ago.

Kentucky has lost three-straight games, including a 24-10 defeat against previously two-win Auburn at home on Saturday.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement