Tennessee-Kentucky kickoff time announced

The No. 7 (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Vols will play the Wildcats (3-5, 1-5) at Neyland Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network, the league announced late Saturday.

Tennessee ’s third-straight home game against Kentucky next Saturday has a kickoff time and TV assignment.

Tennessee, which is coming off of its second bye week after beating Florida and Alabama in back-to-back home games, has played in night games this season, including two at home.

The Vols have played twice previously on SEC Network.

Tennessee is an early favorite against Kentucky as it looks to bolster its College Football Playoff resume amid a four-game homestand.

The Vols hold a commanding 84-26-9 edge in the series that dates back to 1893 and have won three consecutive games against the Wildcats under Josh Heupel.

Kentucky beaten Tennessee just twice in Knoxville since 1984. The Vols won the last meeting in Neyland Stadium, 44-6 in 2022.

Tennessee outlasted the Wildcats, 33-27 in Lexington a year ago.

Kentucky has lost three-straight games, including a 24-10 defeat against previously two-win Auburn at home on Saturday.