Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama
The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee
Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October
The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama
Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Alabama.
Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama
The Tennessee quarterback recapped the Vols' 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
Tennessee will continue its four-game home stand with another primetime kickoff vs. Kentucky next Saturday.
The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC), who are on their second bye this week, are slated to face the Wildcats (3-4, 1-4) at either 7:30 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2. The network options are ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.
An official time and TV designation will be determined after Oct. 26.
Tennessee is coming off of back-to-back wins after dropping its first game of the season on the road at Arkansas earlier this month.
The Vols overcame first half deficits to beat Florida and overtime and then Alabama, 24-17 in their most recent outing last Saturday. Tennessee enters the back-half of its schedule in good shape.
Back inside the top 10 of both major polls, the Vols are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture before the initial playoff rankings are released on Nov. 5.
A win over Kentucky would further cement Tennessee's chances of getting into the newly-expanded 12-team playoff. The Vols are unbeaten at home this season and hold a considerable edge in their series with the Wildcats.
Tennessee has won three-straight games over Kentucky under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, including a 33-27 victory in Lexington last season. The Vols are 84-26-9 vs. the Wildcats all-time and 44-11-6 in games played in Knoxville.
Kentucky is coming off of two-straight losses since upsetting Ole Miss in Oxford on Sept. 28. The Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt at home two weeks ago and were routed by Florida, 48-20 last week.
Kentucky hosts Auburn (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) this week.
