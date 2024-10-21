Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee will continue its four-game home stand with another primetime kickoff vs. Kentucky next Saturday.

The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC), who are on their second bye this week, are slated to face the Wildcats (3-4, 1-4) at either 7:30 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2. The network options are ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

An official time and TV designation will be determined after Oct. 26.

Tennessee is coming off of back-to-back wins after dropping its first game of the season on the road at Arkansas earlier this month.

The Vols overcame first half deficits to beat Florida and overtime and then Alabama, 24-17 in their most recent outing last Saturday. Tennessee enters the back-half of its schedule in good shape.

Back inside the top 10 of both major polls, the Vols are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture before the initial playoff rankings are released on Nov. 5.

A win over Kentucky would further cement Tennessee's chances of getting into the newly-expanded 12-team playoff. The Vols are unbeaten at home this season and hold a considerable edge in their series with the Wildcats.

Tennessee has won three-straight games over Kentucky under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, including a 33-27 victory in Lexington last season. The Vols are 84-26-9 vs. the Wildcats all-time and 44-11-6 in games played in Knoxville.

Kentucky is coming off of two-straight losses since upsetting Ole Miss in Oxford on Sept. 28. The Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt at home two weeks ago and were routed by Florida, 48-20 last week.

Kentucky hosts Auburn (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) this week.