LEXINGTON, Ky. — Midway through Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's postgame press conference, he gave a nod to one of the players that played a crucial role in the Vols' 33-27 win over Kentucky.

In this moment, Heupel inserted a comment praising his kicker Charles Campbell.

"Charles did a great job tonight," said Heupel. "That was a huge part in the football game. I haven’t mentioned him. That’s not right. He did an unbelievable job. Long one, got the ricochet. He was living right.”

On the night, Tennessee relied on Campbell multiple times. He booted in four field goals without missing a single attempt.

This included banking the final one in off the upright.

Ultimately, he was true on kicks of 44, 49, 34 and 35 yards.

This isn't the first time quarterback Vols Joe Milton III has seen Campbell knock down kicks, though. As a part of Michigan, Milton saw Campbell convert while he was on Indiana.

The former Big Ten foes squared off once in 2020 with the Hoosiers taking a 38-21 victory. Milton started for the Wolverines as Campbell hit on a 52-yard field goal and went 5-for-5 on point afters.

"It was good," said Milton on Campbell's performance. "Finally having him on our team. Just seeing him in the Big Ten when I was at Michigan, seeing how he made those field goals when we played against him, I was a little bit sad. Seeing him on our side of the ball now, it's great. Proud of special teams."

Although Campbell began his career as a Hoosier, he always had the desire to eventually be a Vol. As a native of Jackson, Tenn. his family has strong connections with the university.

He got the opportunity this year as a redshirt senior and is making the most of it. Now, he is an important piece of the team and has been a reliable option as the placekicker.

“Growing up in the state of Tennessee, wanted play with the Power T on his helmet," said Heupel. "To have an opportunity for him and his family, to represent their family. To represent the university means a lot to him. For him to perform the way he has up until this point, it’s been a lot of fun for him. But for us, too. He’s submerged himself in the fabric of this football team extremely quickly. He’s a Vol and a great teammate inside of this locker room.”

Currently, Campbell sits at 15-for-17 on the season on field goal attempts. While taking advantage of his Covid year, he has four regular season games of his career remaining to live out his dream of representing Tennessee.