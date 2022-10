It's been less than a week since No. 3 Tennessee took down Alabama in Knoxville, and the Vols just keep rolling. On Friday night, Tennessee landed its fourth commitment of the 2024 class in 4-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley.

Beasley, the No. 6 cornerback in the state of Tennessee for his class, announced his verbal pledge to the Vols following his Lipscomb Academy team's 43-21 win over crosstown rival Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rYWxlYmJlYXNs ZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGthbGViYmVhc2xleTwvYT4gaXMg c3RheWluZyBob21lIHRvIHBsYXkgY29sbGVnZSBmb290YmFsbC48YnI+PGJy PlRoZSBmb3VyLXN0YXIgY29ybmVyYmFjayBoYXMgY29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IG92ZXIgYSBudW1i ZXIgb2YgUG93ZXIgNSBvZmZlcnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9l aWMyVXVJMm92Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWljMlV1STJvdjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXNzZWxsIFZhbm5venppIChAUnVzc2VsbFZfTVNQKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1c3NlbGxWX01TUC9zdGF0dXMv MTU4MzY1MTk5OTI3ODQ2MDkyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot, 170-pound mid-state product chose UT over Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU and Clemson, as well as a slew of other offers. He has helped lead the Mustangs -- which are coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer -- to a Top 25 national ranking, and he has four interceptions returned for touchdowns so far this season. He also made an impressive scoop and score in Lipscomb's win over Thompson (AL) at the start of this season.