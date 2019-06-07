Two weeks ago, East St. Louis offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins had one offer. Since then his recruitment has hit warp speed. Friday, it came to an end as he landed a Vol offer at camp and committed.”

“When I met coach Pruitt he had been asking about me and asking people who I was,” Spraggins said. "When we got a chance to visit he was asking me about me and my family. He was everything I wanted a coach to ask me because he was about getting to know me better as a person. I just appreciate coach Pruitt and coach Friend and all the coaches. It’s crazy this has happened out of no where. A couple of weeks ago I had one offer and today, I worked out, got an offer and am a Vol.”

Ironically, the 6-3, 300 pound Spraggins wasn’t even planning on coming to camp at Tennessee.

“I really wasn’t supposed to come down to Tennessee because it was a 7 on 7 deal, but my coach brought me down,” Spaggins said. “Tennessee was also having a big man camp and I got the chance to work with coach Will (Friend). He said he liked how I moved and how I worked. He liked the way I did things. It was great from the moment I got there. I saw all the facilities. I saw how things were. I really appreciate how they run there’s there.

“I was amazed by everything and that’s why I committed. I felt like it was the perfect fit.”

As for his game, Spraggins said his physical play and quickness are two of his biggest strengths.

“I like to pull,” Spraggins offered. “I like to get up to that backer. I like to play physical.

“Basically, being able to get to the second level quickly whether I’m starting with a double team or a solo block, I can get to the linebacker level in a hurry.”

Spraggins may have made a quick decision, but after spending the day working with offensive line coach Will Friend, Spraggins knew it was the right fit for him because the day was about more than just football.

“The way he talks to you. He talks to you like he’s one of your people,” Spraggins explained. “He communicates well. He’s always talking to me about more than just football. He’s always asking about my mom and my family. He’s interested in you as more than just a football player. I really appreciate him because it’s about family.”







