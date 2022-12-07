Tennessee landed its third commitment of the day on Wednesday when JUCO offensive tackle Larry Johnson III announced his pledge to the Vols. Johnson’s decision comes just four days after the Tennessee coaching staff initially offered him on Saturday. Johnson earned the offer when coach Glen Elarbee went to visit him for his playoff game with Hutchinson Community College against Coffeyville Community College and was impressed with what he saw.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIEdldCBJdCwgMTAwMDAlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQk8/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQk88L2E+8J+NiiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2VyY2hpYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hTZXJjaGlhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlbGFyYmVlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZWxhcmJlZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05qTVVmeTBpRkQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Oak1VZnkwaUZEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExhcnJ5IEpvaG5zb24g SUlJIChAaWFtdGhlbGFycnlqNzYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaWFtdGhlbGFycnlqNzYvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDA2NzQ2MTczODMwNjM1 NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK