Tennessee lands JUCO offensive tackle Larry Johnson III
Tennessee landed its third commitment of the day on Wednesday when JUCO offensive tackle Larry Johnson III announced his pledge to the Vols.
Johnson’s decision comes just four days after the Tennessee coaching staff initially offered him on Saturday.
Johnson earned the offer when coach Glen Elarbee went to visit him for his playoff game with Hutchinson Community College against Coffeyville Community College and was impressed with what he saw.
The offer quickly stood out to Johnson as decided to schedule a visit for the weekend of December 16 — which is right before the Early Signing Period. He ended up cancelling his Maryland visit for that weekend and decided he would like to see Rocky Top instead. Johnson also took an official visit to Houston a couple of weeks ago, but no offer was given.
Johnson chose the Vols over Maryland, Nebraska, Syracuse, Toledo and UCF, among others. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive lineman adds some tremendous talent to the Vols’ offensive line. He comes in as part of a great 2023 class that ranks No. 8 in the nation according to Rivals — joining Sham Umarov, Ayden Bussell and Vysen Lang as the offensive line commits in the loaded group.
Johnson — along with the rest of the 2023 recruits — joins a pretty solid offensive line room that is expected to see most players return. The only notable current Vol leaving is Jerome Carvin, which means Tennessee will have an experienced squad in 2023.
