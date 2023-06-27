In order to fill out the roster, Tony Vitello has looked to the transfer portal in recent years. This trend continues as he lands catcher Cannon Peebles out of NC State .

Following a run to the Men's College World Series, Tennessee is beginning to reload for the 2024 season.

After losing seven players to the transfer portal so far, Peebles is the second to announce his intention to join the program. AJ Causey announced his decision to come to Knoxville in earlier in June.

The catcher will join the Vols as a sophomore after spending his freshman year with the Wolfpack.

In his lone season, he dominated at the plate. He led the team with a .352 batting average, .697 slugging percentage and .456 on-base percentage. He also raked for 50 RBI and hit 12 home runs in 142 at-bats.

What makes Peebles an even more intriguing asset is his ability to hit on both sides of the plate. As a switch hitter, he earned a .330 or better batting average as a right and left-handed hitter.

This production landed Peebles a myriad of awards. These include spots on the ACC All-Freshman Team, ABCA Atlantic All-Region Second-Team (DH) and NCBWA First-Team Freshman All-American (DH).

While Peebles spent most of his freshman year as NC States' designated hitter, he also has the ability to play catcher at a high level. He started nine games behind the plate and never made an error.

Peebles is from Ashland, Virginia where he stood out in high school. His production earned him an All-State First-Team selection while being considered the best catcher in the state.

Now, Peebles will join Tennessee with the hope of becoming the team's starting catcher. He will join Cal Stark and Charlie Taylor as catchers on the current roster but the portal remains an open option for both.

The NC State transfer will also have three years of eligibility remaining and two until he is draft eligible.