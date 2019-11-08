With the decommitments this fall from Jordan Davis and BJ Ojulari, Tennessee is in desperate need of help at outside linebacker in the 2020 class, and the Vols identified Jimari Butler as a priority in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass rusher from Moblie (Ala.) visited Tennessee last weekend for its win over UAB, and Butler decided he’d seen enough, committing to the Vols over Maryland, Nebraska, TCU and Ole Miss on Friday.

“The fans show so much love,” Butler told Volquest.

“Neyland was amazing. I watched the fans and the atmosphere and it felt like home to me.”

Butler becomes the 18th member of Tennessee's 2020 class. The longtime basketball player — he averages more than 15 points per game on the hardwood — has only played one season of high school football after quitting the sport at 7th grade, but the Alabama native has impressed with his bend, length (33 inch arms) and explosiveness.