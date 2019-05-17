Tennessee has landed 7-foot-1 Uros Plavsic, a Arizona State transfer who was a redshirt last season.

Plavsic is a native of Serbia who attended Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga will likely seek immediate eligibility from his transfer.

“After spending a lot of time thinking and discussing with my closest ones, I realized that my future belongs to Tennessee,” Plavsic said in his tweet announcing his plans.

Tennessee lost Grant Williams to the NBA draft officially on Friday morning when the two time league player of the year announced his decision to stay in the draft.

If Plavsic is granted immediate eligibility then he will factor in the paint with DJ Burns, Zack Kent and John Fulkerson. Tennessee lost key post players in Williams and Kyle Alexander following a record setting year under Rick Barnes.