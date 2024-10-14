Tennessee LB Keenan Pili out for the season with ACL injury

After missing the majority of last season due to an upper-body injury suffered in the season-opener against Virginia, Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili earned a medical redshirt to return for a final season.

After starting the first five games and coming off the bench for the sixth against Florida, Pili suffered a knee injury on just his second snap of the game.

On Monday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel provided an update.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM