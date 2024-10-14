Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
Tennessee LB Keenan Pili out for the season with ACL injury
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
After missing the majority of last season due to an upper-body injury suffered in the season-opener against Virginia, Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili earned a medical redshirt to return for a final season.

After starting the first five games and coming off the bench for the sixth against Florida, Pili suffered a knee injury on just his second snap of the game.

On Monday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel provided an update.

Keenan had an injury. ACL will be done for the season. Keenan, I said it after the game, there's nobody that represents Tennesee better than him... Heartbroken for him and his family. A guy that does everything right.
Josh Heupel

In the 2024 season, Pili has amassed 29 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

After the win over the Gators, Heupel said this about the linebacker.

"Don't have an update on on Pili, you know, we'll know more tomorrow," Heupel said. "Not sure there's a better representative of what a Volunteer is than, than Keenan Pili and you talk about a selfless guy that cares about the people around him way more than he cares about himself. That's an elite competitor, great leader, tough as nails, athletic, explosive, everything that you want, you know, just he's a dude man. Special dude."

Pili began his career with BYU where he played four seasons.

Pili was initially a member of the 2016 class where he was ranked a three-star and the No. 7 player out of Utah. He was the No. 60 outside linebacker in the class.

He wouldn't begin his career until 2019, though, while fulfilling his duties during a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

