 VolQuest - Tennessee looks to save season in game two of Knoxville Super Regional
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-11 13:05:38 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics
Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (56-8) looks to save its season against No. 17 Notre Dame (39-14) in game two of the Knoxville Super Regional.

The Fighting Irish won game one on Friday night 8-6 to take game one of the best two out of three series.

First pitch: 2:06 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38 ERA) made his 14th start of the season and his 16th appearance.

Dollander's season stats entering the game: 72.0 IP, 24 H, 23 R, 19 ER, 13 BB, 103 K, .185172opponent batting average

Notre Dame's starting pitcher: Graduate Senior RHP John Michael Bertrand (9-2, 2.27 ERA) made his 17th start of the season and his 17th appearance.

Bertrand's season stats entering the game: 99.0 IP, 83 H, 30 R, 25 ER, 19 BB, 103 K, .223 opponent batting average

Key Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 1 (+1), Notre Dame 0

Tennessee struck first when Seth Stephenson led off the game with a single up the middle, and then with two outs, Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI double to score Stephenson all the way from first.

With Lipscomb on second, Evan Russell flew out to center to end the inning.

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Friday, June 10: No. 17 Notre Dame (8) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (6)

Saturday, June 11: No. 17 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, June 12: No. 17 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee, TBD (TBD)

