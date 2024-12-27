Tennessee loses starting wide receiver Squirrel White to transfer portal

This was first reported by On3.

This time, it was starting slot receiver Squirrel White . He played in all 13 games this season for the Vols making 11 starts due to two games that Tennessee came out in 12 personnel.

Tennessee football has lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal.

White had a strong start to his career as a true freshman. Typically in mop-up duty in the slot behind Jalin Hyatt, White managed to record 30 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

This was capped off with a strong Orange Bowl performance in the win over Clemson. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in that game.

His sophomore year, White took the next step. He caught over double the amount of passes at 67 for 803 yards and two touchdowns.

As a junior, White struggled while battling through injury. After suffering an upper-body injury against Arkansas, he seemingly was never able to get back to full health but still played in all 13 games.

White finished his final year with the Vols with 34 receptions for 381 yards and two scores. His final Tennessee career totals land at 131 catches for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns.

His long was an 83-yard reception in 2023 against UConn.

He came to Tennessee as a part of the 2022 signee class. He was a three-star who was not a part of the Rivals250.

White was rated as the No. 25 player out of Alabama and No. 70 wide receiver in his class.

He now joins fellow receivers Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod, Nathan Leacock and Nate Spillman in the transfer portal. Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are also departing due to a lack of eligibility.

This leaves notable receivers still on the roster as Chris Brazzell II, Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley. Brazzell came in as a Tulane transfer while Matthews and Staley are coming off their true freshmen seasons.

Tennessee also adds freshmen Travis Smith Jr., Radarious Jackson and Joakim Dodson as incoming freshmen in 2025.