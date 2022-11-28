Tennessee makes climb in new AP Top 25 poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee men's basketball is trending at the right time.
After a disappointing early-season loss to Colorado at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Vols have bounced back – and in a big way. Since that 78-66 setback on November 13, Rick Barnes' squad has reeled off four straight wins to hold a 5-1 record.
While Tennessee rolled to an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast on November 16 at Thompson-Boling Arena, it then traveled to The Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and highly impressed – beating Butler (71-45), USC (73-66) and then-No. 3 Kansas (64-50) to capture the championship.
Following the Vols' dominant showing in the tournament, they have made a climb in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll by rising nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's release. Tennessee is in Knoxville this week to host McNeese (Wednesday) and Alcorn State (Sunday) at Thompson-Boling Arena.
After hosting Eastern Kentucky on December 7, Tennessee will face back-to-back ranked opponents in Maryland (December 11) and Arizona (December 17).
AP TOP 25 POLL:
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. Virginia
4. Arizona
5. Purdue
6. Baylor
7. Creighton
8. UConn
9. Kansas
10. Indiana
11. Arkansas
11. Alabama
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Illinois
17. Duke
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Michigan State
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
24. San Diego State
25. Ohio State
