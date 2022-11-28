Tennessee men's basketball is trending at the right time.

After a disappointing early-season loss to Colorado at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Vols have bounced back – and in a big way. Since that 78-66 setback on November 13, Rick Barnes' squad has reeled off four straight wins to hold a 5-1 record.

While Tennessee rolled to an 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast on November 16 at Thompson-Boling Arena, it then traveled to The Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and highly impressed – beating Butler (71-45), USC (73-66) and then-No. 3 Kansas (64-50) to capture the championship.

Following the Vols' dominant showing in the tournament, they have made a climb in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll by rising nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's release. Tennessee is in Knoxville this week to host McNeese (Wednesday) and Alcorn State (Sunday) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

After hosting Eastern Kentucky on December 7, Tennessee will face back-to-back ranked opponents in Maryland (December 11) and Arizona (December 17).

AP TOP 25 POLL:

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. Virginia

4. Arizona

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas

10. Indiana

11. Arkansas

11. Alabama

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State