Johnson, who's one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana, has played multiple positions for Lafayette Christian Academy – including quarterback.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit put together a standout season in 2022 by throwing for 3,162 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushing for 863 yards and 12 more scores. Johnson registered two outings with more than 440 passing yards in each, showcasing just how versatile – and talented – of an athlete he is.

In Rivals.com's rankings from September 3, Johnson was listed as the No. 4 ranked prospect in Louisiana's 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 21 cornerback in the nation.