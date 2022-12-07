Tennessee makes final seven schools for 2024 athlete Ju'Juan Johnson
Tennessee is among the top schools for a highly-touted athlete.
Ju'Juan Johnson – a four-star prospect out of the 2024 class – has included the Vols in the final seven of his recruitment, he announced Wednesday morning on his Twitter page. Alongside Tennessee, Johnson's other top schools include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas and Penn State.
Johnson, who's one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana, has played multiple positions for Lafayette Christian Academy – including quarterback.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit put together a standout season in 2022 by throwing for 3,162 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushing for 863 yards and 12 more scores. Johnson registered two outings with more than 440 passing yards in each, showcasing just how versatile – and talented – of an athlete he is.
In Rivals.com's rankings from September 3, Johnson was listed as the No. 4 ranked prospect in Louisiana's 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 21 cornerback in the nation.
Johnson – who received his offer from Tennessee back in July – is projected to stay close to home and play at LSU, but the four-star athlete still has a big decision to make. He has a strong relationship with Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks, and that could play a significant role in his choice.
Johnson has yet to announce when he'll make his commitment decision.
Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class currently includes a trio of four-star prospects in defensive back Kaleb Beasley, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett and defensive end Jonathan Echols – as well as three-star defensive end Carson Gentle. The class currently ranks No. 7 in the nation by Rivals.
