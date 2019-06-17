It’s still early, but one of the top 2021 prospects from the state of Tennessee is William Griffin.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle from Pearl-Cohn already holds initial offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn and others, picking up a scholarship from the Vols way back in January of 2018.

The in-state tackle was in town recently to camp and work with OL coach Will Friend, calling his trip “a great experience.”

“It was fun,” Griffin said.

“(Friend) is a good coach. He’s a funny guy. He teaches in a way anyone can understand. He breaks things down easy. He showed me new techniques that helped me a lot now that I’ve used in other camps, training and 1-on-1s.”

Griffin has visited Tennessee four times in the last year, frequently making the trip over from Nashville with former teammate and Vols signee Elijah Simmons. The latest trip allowed him to catch up with his close friend, but it was also an opportunity to learn a few things from Friend and OL assistant Cam Clemons.

“I’m primarily a right tackle, but this year my team needs me to play some left, so he showed me how to better my stance on the left side,” Griffin said, explaining the techniques he picked up.

“He showed me instead of having my hands to my chest when I’m punching to have them already in the zone, so instead of me catching them I’m punching first.”

Griffin camped at Georgia on Tuesday and will be at Ohio State this weekend. He started his summer tour at Tennessee, though, because “it’s the in-state school.”

“They’re one of the favorites and they care about you as a person and athlete,” he said.