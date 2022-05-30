Tennessee making its pitch for talented four-star, Keldric Faulk

Tennessee needed to put its best foot forward Saturday to really climb into the race for Keldric Faulk. The No. 92 overall prospect, per Rivals, had a few questions that needed to be answered. For the most part, it appears the Vols showed well here.

“Today was good. It was chill, laid back and I had some fun today,” the four-star told Volquest. “I got to spend some time with the coaches. They told me it’s a great placed to be an that’s what I wanted to come back here to see.”

Time will tell how impactful the unofficial check in was, however, as the Highland Home, Ala. native will soon announce the next phase of his recruitment.

“I have one official spot left and they want me to give them that last one. So, it was more of me coming up here to see how I’d fit in, what I’d be playing and how I’d be coached,” Faulk said. “I haven’t made up my mind just yet on if I’ll be back here officially as I’ll need to talk about it with my family first.

“But as of right now, they’ve got a pretty good chance of getting it.”

The pass-rusher recently told Rivals that Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Florida State would get the official visit nod. Tennessee is in contention for that final spot along with Ole Miss, Michigan and Miami.