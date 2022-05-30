Tennessee making its pitch for talented four-star, Keldric Faulk
Tennessee needed to put its best foot forward Saturday to really climb into the race for Keldric Faulk. The No. 92 overall prospect, per Rivals, had a few questions that needed to be answered. For the most part, it appears the Vols showed well here.
“Today was good. It was chill, laid back and I had some fun today,” the four-star told Volquest. “I got to spend some time with the coaches. They told me it’s a great placed to be an that’s what I wanted to come back here to see.”
Time will tell how impactful the unofficial check in was, however, as the Highland Home, Ala. native will soon announce the next phase of his recruitment.
“I have one official spot left and they want me to give them that last one. So, it was more of me coming up here to see how I’d fit in, what I’d be playing and how I’d be coached,” Faulk said. “I haven’t made up my mind just yet on if I’ll be back here officially as I’ll need to talk about it with my family first.
“But as of right now, they’ve got a pretty good chance of getting it.”
The pass-rusher recently told Rivals that Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Florida State would get the official visit nod. Tennessee is in contention for that final spot along with Ole Miss, Michigan and Miami.
One major question coming into the day that needed a clear-cut answer was how the Volunteers are planning to use him in their defensive scheme.
“They want me to play defensive end. Other schools, they play outside linebackers who drop down and cover sometimes,” the prospect said. “Tennessee sees me as a hand in the dirt defensive end and that’s something I like to play. I feel free in that spot and its way more comfortable for me anyway.”
Saturday was also a chance for current quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava and other pledges to make his pitch towards the Rivals 100 player.
“They asked me how it was and I told them it was pretty good,” the defensive end said. “They were telling me it’s a great place to be and to really take a look at it to give it a chance. So, that’s what I’m going to do.”
It was also a chance to spend some more time with the Tennessee coaching staff.
“The conversations with the coaches weren’t all about football – besides the part where I found out where I was going to play,” the four-star said. “Today was more about having fun with the coaches and to see how they really are.”
One coach in particular, who has been on this one from the star, is veteran defensive line skipper Rodney Garner. And it was apparent, fun was had between coach and prospect on Saturday.
“I got to see coach Garner dance,” Faulk laughed. “That was funny to see him get out there and move. You wouldn’t think he’d come out there and dance, but he will.”
“Knowing his history makes me feel more comfortable because it makes it seem like he knows what he’s talking about. When I come to these places, I ask myself if they are going to teach me something or tell me stuff I already know. I think he’d be the one to teach me something.”
The 11th-rated player in the state of Alabama characterizes Tennessee as a ‘great environment’ and will now begin the selection process of which team will get the final official visit. The Vols made their case on Saturday and we will see if it’s enough.