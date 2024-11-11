Tennessee men’s basketball climbs in latest polls

The Tennessee men’s basketball team is up in both major polls this week.

The Vols, who opened the season with a 16-point win over Gardner-Webb before romping Louisville, 77-55 in their first road test last Saturday, have climbed in both the Associates Press Top 25 and USA Today/Coaches Poll to No. 11 and No. 9, respectively.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee (2-0) made its biggest jump in the Coaches Poll, moving up three spots from where it debuted in the preseason rankings, while moving one spot in the AP Top 25.

The Vols impressed in their last outing against the Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee built a 26-point lead in the second half of a game that was never particularly close.

Highly touted transfer guard Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler scored 19 points each, while the Vols’ defense limited Louisville to just 27% shooting from the field.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jahmai Mashack puts on defensive masterclass for Vols

“Really proud of the defensive effort,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “You guys that know us, we feel we got to get that lock down early…“But a lot a lot of good things. Got to get a lot better. Like, every coach this time of year would sit here and say two games into the season, a lot of room for improvement.”

Tennessee will play its next two games at home against Montana on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) and Austin Peay on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Food City Center.

The Vols then go to Nassau, Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Championship on Nov. 21-22. Tennessee opens with Virginia and will then play the winner of No. 12 Baylor and No. 22 St. John’s.