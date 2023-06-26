With basketball season beginning in November, the SEC has announced the upcoming conference slate for its members.

Each team will play 18 total games including nine at home and nine on the road.

Along with the entire conference, Tennessee will face all other 13 teams in the SEC during the 2023-24 slate.

This features five teams that will be played at home and on the road. The Vols will battle Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice in the upcoming season.

This will be the final season in this format as Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the conference for the following season.

Below is the breakdown of who and where Tennessee will play in the conference schedule.