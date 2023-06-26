Tennessee men's basketball SEC schedule announced for 2023-24 season
With basketball season beginning in November, the SEC has announced the upcoming conference slate for its members.
Each team will play 18 total games including nine at home and nine on the road.
Along with the entire conference, Tennessee will face all other 13 teams in the SEC during the 2023-24 slate.
This features five teams that will be played at home and on the road. The Vols will battle Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice in the upcoming season.
This will be the final season in this format as Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the conference for the following season.
Below is the breakdown of who and where Tennessee will play in the conference schedule.
|Home
|Away
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Auburn
|
Arkansas
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
LSU
|
Mississippi State
|
Ole Miss
|
Missouri
|
South Carolina
|
South Carolina
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Vanderbilt
|
Vanderbilt
The dates for the upcoming matches are yet to be announced. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
Last year, the Vols went 11-7 and tied for fourth in the conference. The last time they won the SEC regular season title was 2018. The most previous SEC Tournament title was claimed in 2022.
This season, Tennessee returns talent such as Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka. Freddie Dilione and DJ Jefferson will also be redshirt freshmen.
Newcomers include transfers Jordan Gainey, Dalton Knecht and Chris Ledlum. Freshmen Cameron Carr, JP Estrella and Cade Phillips will also join the squad.
