VolQuest - Tennessee native Keaten Wade likes Pruitt and his defense

Volunteer State native Keaten Wade is an ideal fit for a Jeremy Pruitt defense.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete rushes the quarterback from the edge for Summit High School – Tennessee’s current Class 5-A state champion. He also plays inside, shifts outside to play nickel and can cover well.

He’s an athlete who can be moved around depending on down, distance and situations.

“I feel like I can be an impact player for a program one day,” Wade said. “I study the game by watching film and use that knowledge to create a difference on the field. I’m a good teammate and I listen to my coaches.”

The four-star is a Rivals Top-150 player in the 2022 cycle. He’s the fourth-rated prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 16 outside linebacker in the class.

And he’s a hard worker.

In fact, Wade works so hard, it caused him to be sidelined for a portion of his junior season.

“I was hurt for most of this season having to miss all but one of our five regular season games,” Wade reflected. “I came back and played in our semifinal and state championship games even though I still wasn’t feeling great.

“I had a Jones foot fracture and was forced to have surgery at the beginning of the season. I just needed to rest it because I was probably working too hard.”