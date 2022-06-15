Tennessee native Marcus Goree Jr. lands Tennessee offer at Sunday camp
Walking away from Josh Heupel on Sunday afternoon, Bradley Central athlete Marcus Goree Jr was all smiles. He had just been offered by the home state Vols and the emotions were all over the map.
"I'm just excited because my whole family is Tennessee fans," Goree said. "Then it's home state. I'm from Tennessee. I was loss for words. My dad is a Tennessee fan."
Goree has picked up a few offers over the last month or two. He's a name that will continue to get more buzz. Each time he gets an offer, he feels the same way.
"I'm surprised every time," Goree said. "Tennessee had shown interest in me before, but it's still surprising."
So what did the coaches tell Goree that they liked about his game?
"They liked me hips, my feet, my speed and my length," Goree said about his conversations with coaches at the camp.
Goree said Tennessee likes him in the secondary and they weren't position specific with him as they like his versatility. He has been to Knoxville for a game, but never as a real recruit.
"The fans are very supportive," Goree said. "I like the facilities. Tennessee is the most balanced SEC team as they are good at every sport."
He got to work with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez and he liked his demeanor.
"I like that he gets on everyone," Goree said. "He's a high intensity guy. He liked my feet and he was just pushing me to go full speed and go all out. I liked his coaching style."
Goree will take more visits and likely get plenty more offers, but Tennessee has no doubt left an impression.
"Most definitely," Goree said about the Vols being one of his top schools. "It's close to family. It would be tough to turn down because it's my closest offer.
"I'm still pretty open though. I'm going to take visits and see what else is out there."
Which leads Goree into a big season this fall at Bradley Central and then a planned conclusion for his recruitment.
"I'll drop my top school after the season and then commit before my senior season next summer," Goree said.