Tennessee native Marcus Goree Jr. lands Tennessee offer at Sunday camp

Walking away from Josh Heupel on Sunday afternoon, Bradley Central athlete Marcus Goree Jr was all smiles. He had just been offered by the home state Vols and the emotions were all over the map.

"I'm just excited because my whole family is Tennessee fans," Goree said. "Then it's home state. I'm from Tennessee. I was loss for words. My dad is a Tennessee fan."

Goree has picked up a few offers over the last month or two. He's a name that will continue to get more buzz. Each time he gets an offer, he feels the same way.

"I'm surprised every time," Goree said. "Tennessee had shown interest in me before, but it's still surprising."

So what did the coaches tell Goree that they liked about his game?

"They liked me hips, my feet, my speed and my length," Goree said about his conversations with coaches at the camp.