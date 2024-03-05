A win would be the first regular season championship since 2018.

With Alabama's loss to Florida on Tuesday, the Vols now have the chance to secure sole possession of the SEC regular season title on Wednesday.

Tennessee currently sits at 13-3 in SEC play, a spot above South Carolina. The win on Wednesday be enough of a cushion that even a loss on Saturday to Kentucky wouldn't allow the Gamecocks or Tide to catch up.

With a loss, South Carolina would tie the standings. Tennessee could still claim sole possession of the crown with a win over the Wildcats and a Gamecocks loss at Mississippi State. If both teams win or lose, they would be in position to tie atop the leaderboard.

The first time the teams met, the Vols fell at home 63-59 for their only loss in Knoxville on the season to this point. Dalton Knecht scored 31 points but the remainder of the team didn't pull weight on the offensive end.

For South Carolina, it was Ta'Lon Cooper and B.J. Mack scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively leading the way.

Tip-off for the rematch in Columbia, S.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.