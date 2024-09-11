PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee now the favorite in upcoming top 25 road clash with Oklahoma

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) celebrates a touchdown at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee entered its 2024 campaign nearly three weeks ago on the outside looking in of most early College Football Playoff projections.

Back-to-back routs, including a 51-10 thumping of previously ranked NC State, have the Vols surging as SEC play approaches, at least according to sportsbooks.

Tennessee, which initially opened as a 5.5-point underdog in its first road test of the season and conference opener at Oklahoma, have diminished that line and are now listed 2.5-point favorites against the Sooners next Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee (2-0) and No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) are slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 21—the first SEC game for the Sooners since joining the league.

Tennessee has impressed in its first two games, outscoring opponents, 120-13 behind two-straight 100-yard rushing games from running back Dylan Sampson and efficient outings from now full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Even more head-turning has been the Vols' defense, which hasn't given up a touchdown in 12 consecutive quarters dating back to Tennessee's 35-0 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Vols held NC State to just 143 yards of total offense, including 39 rushing yards while totaling 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Tennessee forced three turnovers, including an 85-yard pick six from safety Will Brooks that shifted momentum back to the Vols for good.

Tennessee still has one final tuneup before traveling to Oklahoma. The Vols host Kent State (0-2) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network and are currently listed as a 49.5-point favorite, a line that has moved up since it opened last Sunday.

Oklahoma, which beat Temple, 51-3 in week 1 and held off Houston, 16-12 last week, will play Tulane at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Tennessee and Oklahoma are meeting for just the fourth time and the third time since 2014. The Sooners won the last meeting, 24-17 in overtime at Neyland Stadium in 2015.

