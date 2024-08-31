Defensively, Tennessee held Chattanooga (0-1) to less than 200 total yards. Tyre West finished with two tackles for loss and a sack and forced a fumble that helped set up one of the Vols' first quarter scoring drives.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. , who was seemingly hitting his stride before suffering a season-ending injury a year ago, headlined the wide receiving corps, catching three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Bru McCoy , in his first game in nearly a year, had six catches for 88 yards.

Iamaleava played two quarters, going 22-of-28 passing for 314 yards--a program record for yards in a half--and three touchdowns in his first game as the Vols (1-0) unquestioned leader on offense and Sampson accounted for 124 yards on 12 carries and three scores.

Now-starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava passed for more than 300 yards, the wide receiver rotation and running back Dylan Sampson dazzled early while the defense dominated in Tennessee's 69-3 dismantling of Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.

Tougher tests await Tennessee , but as far as openers go, the No. 15 Vols couldn't have asked for a better start in their 2024 debut on Saturday.

First Quarter

11 plays, 65 yards, 3:34 (time of possession)

Nico Iamaleava went 3-of-3 passing in his long-awaited debut as Tennessee's full-time starting quarterback and Dylan Sampson carried the ball seven times for 37 yards, including the drive-capping 1-yard touchdown to put the Vols up early.

Tennessee 7, Chattanooga 0

4 plays, 36 yards, 1:03

Set up by a Chattanooga turnover at its own 36-yard line, Tennessee's offense paid off the short field position with a 17-yard run from Sampson and Iamaleava 4-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Davis to extend the Vols' lead.

Tennessee 14, Chattanooga 0

2 plays, 59 yards, 0:26

Following a three-and-out forced by Tennessee's defense, Iamaleava need just two passes to get back to the endzone. His first pass of the drive went to Chris Brazzell II for the first over the middle of the field for a first down, then a 36-yard toss to Dont'e Thornton Jr. that pushed the Vols' advantage to three scores.

Tennessee 21, Chattanooga 0

8 plays, 72 yards, 2:28

A holding penalty on the second play of the drive that backed Tennessee up to its own end zone hardly mattered. A Cam Seldon run get some yardage back before Iamaleava linked up against with Thornton for 59 yards to the Chattanooga 10 helped set up a 36-yard Max Gilbert field goal.

Tennessee 24, Chattanooga 0

Second Quarter

6 plays, 78 yards, 1:59

Chattanooga's defense provided some cushion for Tennessee's receivers and Iamaleava took advantage. He threw three-straight completions, the headliner a 37-yard pass over the middle to Bru McCoy to set the Vols up inside the Mocs' 5. One play later, Sampson punched in his second touchdown.

Tennessee 31, Chattanooga 0

9 plays, 79 yards, 1:55

Tennessee's sizable advantage allowed DeSean Bishop to start getting more carries early in the second quarter and the redshirt freshman running back made the most of it. He caught a checkdown pass from Iamaleava for a first down, then busted a run up the middle for 24 yards. Thornton hauled in his second touchdown on the following play.

Tennessee 38, Chattanooga 0

2 plays, 61 yards, 0:16

Sampson accounted for all of the yards on Tennessee's sixth scoring drive, including a 56-yard burst that ended inside the 5. He finished the quick, two-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run that allowed him to eclipse the 120-yard mark in the second quarter.

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

Third Quarter

9 plays, 50 yards, 4:50

Chattanooga put together its best drive to open the second half, covering 50 yards in nine plays, finding some success against the Tennessee secondary for the first time. The Vols clamped down once the Mocs reached inside the 30 and they settled for a Jude Kelley 43-yard field goal for their first points.

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 3

9 plays, 45 yards, 2:54

With Iamaleava's done finished, backup quarterback Gaston Moore led Tennessee's first drive of the third quarter. He completed passes to Holden Staes and Squirrel White and Seldon rushed twice for 25 yards, but two passes to the end zone to Brazzell were too far and Gilbert booted his second field goal from 42 yards to stretch the lead.

Tennessee 48, Chattanooga 3

6 plays, 63 yards, 1:33

Bishop continued a solid outing in his first game late in the third quarter. He rushed for a 22-yard touchdown--a career first to swell the Tennessee lead. Bishop had a 10-yard for a first down earlier in the drive.

Tennessee 55, Chattanooga 3

Fourth Quarter

17 plays, 80 yards, 7:05

Freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger was in for Tennessee's longest drive, going 80 yards in seven-plus minutes. It ended with a 1-yard scoring run from Kahlifa Keith to put the finishing touches on 700 yard-plus of total offense.

Tennessee 62, Chattanooga 3

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

Tennessee had one more score left in it, this one from special teams. With just over a minute left, freshman Jordan Ross went untouched and blocked a Heath Jehu punt before taking back it 13 yards for a touchdown.

Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3