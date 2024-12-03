Tennessee offensive lineman Vysen Lang to enter transfer portal

Tennessee's offensive line will be down a player in the postseason.
Redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Vysen Lang announces that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining on Tuesday, just days after the No. 8 Vols' regular season ended with a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt.
Lang made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter).
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Lang was a four-star prospect from Pike Road, Alabama in the Vols' 2023 signing class.
He red-shirted as a freshman last season before contributing as a second-string center alongside William Satterwhite and behind fifht-year senior and starter Cooper Mays this past season.
Lang is the first Tennessee player to announce his intentions to transfer. The current transfer portal window opens Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 28.
The Vols are set to sign much of their 2025 class on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the early singing period. The class includes two offensive lineman. Tennessee's offensive line is set to lose Mays, tackle John Campbell Jr. and guard Javontez Spraggins after this season.
The Vols will play in the College Football Playoff later this month.
