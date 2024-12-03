Tennessee offensive lineman Vysen Lang to enter transfer portal

Tennessee's offensive line will be down a player in the postseason.

Redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Vysen Lang announces that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining on Tuesday, just days after the No. 8 Vols' regular season ended with a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt.

Lang made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter).